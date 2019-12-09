Why The Bachelorette's Ashley Hebert Is ''Grateful'' After J.P. Rosenbaum's Diagnosis

Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum is focusing on her blessings over her burdens.

Over the weekend, Bachelor Nation was surprised to learn about J.P. Rosenbaum's health struggles. According to his social media, the former Bachelorette contestant was recently diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Two days after learning about the condition, J.P.'s wife is sharing gratitude for all the support her family has received.

"Cherish all that you have every, single day," she wrote on Instagram with a family photo. "Thank you to everyone for prayers, helping with the kids and offering all your love and support. We are blessed to have amazing family and friends. Love you all and grateful to have so much good in our lives."

That good was seen in the comments section as many members from the Bachelor franchise shared heartfelt messages.