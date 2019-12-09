It's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" Like You've Never Seen Before Thanks to LaMonica Garrett

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 11:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Flash, Crisis on Infinite Earths

CW

It's a crossover years in the making, and E! News is taking you behind the scenes with Arrow star LaMonica Garrett.

In the photos below, Garrett, who plays The Monitor and Anti-Monitor, a character originally from the comic books, gives viewers an inside look at The CW's epic superhero show crossover "Crisis on Infinite Earths." Inspired by the comic book event of the same name, The CW's "Crisis" spans shows and is pulling in actors from across the DC Comics universe.

Obviously, if you haven't watched any episodes involved in the crossover, this is your last spoiler warning. And if you have watched, buckle up because the photos Garrett has snapped will make your TV-loving heart soar. An if you're just a causal fan, know this: The crossover spans shows and months, and will have a lasting impact across The CW's Arrowverse. What does that mean? Tune in to find out.

Photos

All the Greatest Superhero Costumes on TV—Ranked From Super Tragic to Super Epic!

Below, see Garrett's "Crisis" photo gallery. And don't worry, they don't spoil anything past episode one. "Crisis" kicked off with the Sunday, Dec. 8 episode of Supergirl and continues with Monday, Dec. 9 episode of Batwoman and the Tuesday, Dec. 10 episode of The Flash. Things resume and end with Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

LaMonica Garrett, Crisis on Infinite Earths

LaMonica Garrett

Cut!

"A lot of tension between John Diggle and The Monitor on screen. But all that fades soon as the director yells cut. ✊��"

LaMonica Garrett, Crisis on Infinite Earths

LaMonica Garrett

Life on Mars

"David Harewood and I right after J'onn J'onzz watched his brother Malefic begin his journey back to Mars."

LaMonica Garrett, Crisis on Infinite Earths

LaMonica Garrett

The First Time

"Iconic moment with Audrey Marie Anderson, the first time The Monitor and Harbinger shared the same space during filming."

Article continues below

LaMonica Garrett, Crisis on Infinite Earths

LaMonica Garrett

The Anti-Monitor

"The first time I looked in the mirror and the Anti-Monitor was looking back at me."

LaMonica Garrett, Crisis on Infinite Earths

LaMonica Garrett

That's a Wrap

"David Ramsey, Stephen Amell and I celebrating at the Arrow series wrap party in Vancouver." 

LaMonica Garrett, Crisis on Infinite Earths

LaMonica Garrett

Iconic

"Another iconic 'Crisis On Infinite Earths' moment with Audrey Marie Anderson."

Article continues below

LaMonica Garrett, Crisis on Infinite Earths

LaMonica Garrett

Direct Link

"The ultimate 'Crisis' moment with Audrey Anderson, Tom Cavanaugh and I, aka Harbinger, Pariah, and the Monitor. Three of the five characters directly linked to 'Crisis on Infinite Earths.' The Anti-Monitor and Psycho Pirate are the other two."

Be sure to come back to E! News for more on the Arrowverse crossover.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Arrow , The Flash , CW , Supergirl , Hero Overload , Comic Books , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.