Inside Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron's "Messy" Relationship

"They have had tension for months," the insider adds. "Tyler has moved on with that phase of his life."

Despite this, a second source tells E! News, "It's not that they are not friends or don't have any kind of relationship. He's very supportive of her and has actually reached out to her with well wishes. They're cordial and very respectful of each other, but they are still exes and it's hard."

"They have both moved on," the second insider adds. "Hannah is single in LA and having fun living her life."

To add more fuel to the feud rumors, Tyler appears to have deleted all of his photos of Hannah off of his Instagram account, including a heartfelt tribute post to his ex. Fans might remember, following Tyler's split with Gigi, the celebs unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, as of now, both Tyler and Hannah still follow each other on the social media platform.

Tyler has been most recently linked to Anastasia Karanikolaou, though a source has told E! News that the reality star "is not interested in dating Stassie."