The Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Makes Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard Spirit Hunting Heroes

Who you gonna call?
Ghostbusters is officially back in action...sort of. In January, news of a new film in the Ghostbusters legacy was dropped by writer and director Jason Reitman. The Hollywood filmmaker, who has also directed Juno and Up In the Air, explained that this film would not be a reboot, but will next chapter in the original franchise," he shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
With the new trailer's arrival, he's made good on his promise. The latest film Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things. The film will follow Finn and his sister Phoebe played by McKenna Grace as they adjust to their new lives in a small town after their forced to relocate due to their mom's financial issues. The pair soon learn that this town and the creepy farm house their grandfather left them is full of secrets.
Paul plays Mr. Grooberson, a teacher, who soon finds that these two kids may be the key to helping save the town from, you guessed it, ghosts!
"Somehow, a town that isn't anywhere near a tectonic plate, that has no fault lines, no fracking, no loud music even, is shaking on a daily basis," Paul's character explains in the trailer. The film takes place in the same world as the original 1984 Ghostbusters film and it's 1989 sequel Ghostbusters II, so there could be a few familiar faces popping up.
One thing is for sure, you can expect to see the old Ghostbusters car back in action. In the trailer, the 1980's car has lost its pristine shape, but still works well enough for the kids to take on the ghosts when the time calls for it.
"Call it fate, call it luck, call it karma," a voiceover says before the iconic car reveal. "I believe that everything happens for a reason."
This film will be busting into theaters everywhere in the summer of 2020.
