Kenya Moore's The Real Housewives of Atlanta Marching Band Stunt Left Andy Cohen Stunned

Bravo's Real Housewives franchise has given viewers many jaw-dropping moments over the years, but Kenya Moore's stunt on the Sunday, Dec. 8 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was on a whole other level.

In the episode, Kenya crashed Marlo Hampton's wig launch event. And she didn't come alone. Kenya, who said she was there to support Marlo, brought a marching band and product ambassadors for Kenya Moore Haircare. Well, maybe not a marching band.

"Marlo's a strong girl. She got this. I'm trying not to be in that place. And see, I know if I stay, I will snatch Kenya up and that two little piece band she has," NeNe Leakes said in a confessional while explaining her hasty exit from the wig event. "Bitch, two people. Two!"

Still, she walked out with a Kenya Moore haircare bag.

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, RHOA star Eva Marcille was asked her opinion on Kenya's stunt and held nothing back.

"I wouldn't do it," she said. "But it was hilarious. It was absolutely hilarious. I'm here for it."

"My mouth dropped," Andy Cohen said. And that's saying something. Andy has seen a lot across the Real Housewives franchise.

"[Cynthia Bailey] told me there was a marching band, but I thought she was just putting on because there is no way this lady brought a marching band," Eva said. "And it was full Beyoncé!"

 

Marlo was so put off by Kenya's arrival, she called security to have her removed. And she did it all over a mic. When it looked like that wasn't working, she asked her attendees to participate in a chant.

"That's my thing, OK? Don't try to do me, boo. I got that on lock," Kenya said in a confessional.

See it unfold above.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

