The Golden Globes Majorly Snubs Female Directors For the 5th Consecutive Year

As Natalie Portmanonce said, here are the all male nominees.

The 2020 Golden Globe nominations were announced on Monday morning, and for the fifth consecutive year, no women have been nominated for Best Director.

The nominees for Best Director are Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Todd Phillips for Joker, Sam Mendes for 1917, Bong Joon-ho for Parasite and Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time...in Hollywood. All of those films were also nominated in the various Best Picture categories.

Despite their absence from the Best Director list, there were a wide range of noteworthy films directed by women this year, and many of them did receive nominations.

Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig, and Harriet, directed by Kasi Lemmons, both snagged Best Actress, Drama, nominations for Saoirse Ronan and Cynthia Erivo, respectively. The Farewell, directed by Lulu Wang, is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film and its star, Awkwafina, is nominated for Best Actress, Comedy/Musical.