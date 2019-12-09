There May Be a Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Reunion at the 2020 Golden Globes

Could 2020 be the year we finally get a Jennifer Aniston-Brad Pitt reunion? It looks like it!

On Monday, Aniston and Pitt both earned 2020 Golden Globes nominations and we cannot wait to see the two at the big awards. The Friends alum was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series - Drama for her role as Alex Levy in The Morning Show and for his part, Pitt's film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood scored a Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy nom.

Their co-stars also picked up nominations as well. Reese Witherspoon has been nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama alongside Aniston and Leonardo DiCaprio is up for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

We have a feeling this year's Golden Globes could be a very special one for the exes, who divorced back in 2005. Earlier this year, Aniston and Pitt proved that they were on good terms when the Ad Astura star attended her 50th birthday party in February.