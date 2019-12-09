2020 Golden Globe Movie Snubs and Surprises: Little Women, Robert De Niro and More Nomination Shockers

It's almost time for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the nominees on Monday. Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson announced a few of the contenders at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Golden Globe ambassadors Paris Brosnan and Dylan Brosnan were also there along with HFPA president Lorenzo Soria and executive producer and executive VP of television at dick clark productions Barry Adelman.

Some of the nominations were expected. Marriage Story, for instance secured the most nods in the film categories with a grand total of six. Others, however, were unexpected.

For instance, many critics were surprised to see that there were no female directors in the Best Directors category. People expected Greta Gerwig to earn a nomination for Little Women. In addition, some felt like Robert de Niro was snubbed in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama category for his role Netflix's The Irishman and were surprised to see Christian Bale make the cut. Still, these weren't the only shockers this year.