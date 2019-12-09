Game of Thrones Got Just One Nomination at the 2020 Golden Globes

Game of Thrones' final season victory lap at the Golden Globes has just one runner: Kit Harington.

The HBO drama, which ended back in May, received just one nomination and that was for Harington. The actor has played Jon Snow since the show's beginning and he was front and center for the final season, which received extremely mixed reviews. Like, so mixed fans petitioned HBO to redo it without the creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Game of Thrones has only been previously nominated at the Golden Globes a total of seven times, including five nominations for best drama series and a supporting actress nod for Lena Headey. Peter Dinklage holds the only win for the show at the Globes, as supporting actor in a series in 2012.

So, where's the love this year? Where's the Mother of Dragons? Chalk it up to stiff competition, and, again, those reviews.