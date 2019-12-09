Lizzo Is A True Winner After Twerking In Her Thong Courtside at the Lakers Game

Lizzo's twerking knows no bounds.

The star sat courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game last night, and she graciously took the time to remind everyone why we love her so much while there by twerking in a thong. Yes, you read that correctly.

The peak Lizzo moment came about when the Laker Girls danced to her song "Juice." As the cheerleaders grooved to the bop of a track, a fan at the game caught a video of the singer dancing along with them. Wearing a black T-shirt dress with a backside cut-out that showed off her bare booty and fishnet tights, the star was seen on the jumbotron twerking down to the floor. Naturally, the crowd went wild over the moment.

The singer was obviously feeling good as hell last night. At another point during the game, the 31-year-old was interviewed by FOX Sports, during which she let the crowd know who her favorite player is. And no, it's not LeBron James.