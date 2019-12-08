5 Things to Know About Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi

2019 is already proving to be an unforgettable year for the new Miss Universe.

On Sunday, Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi was announced the winner of the coveted competition, which was held at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Taking the first runner-up title was Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson, while Miss Mexico Sofía Aragón earned the second runner-up title.

For Tunzi's final statement of the night, she really made an impact with her words.

"I grew up in ha world where a woman who looks like me with my kind of skin and my kind of hair was never considered to be beautiful," Miss South Africa said. "And I think that's time that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine."

For the fifth consecutive year, Steve Harvey returned as the host while Olivia Culpo and Vanessa Lachey took viewers and audience members alike behind-the-scenes, as they served as backstage correspondents.