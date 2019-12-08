Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi Is Crowned Miss Universe 2019

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Dec. 8, 2019
Congrats are in order for Zozibini Tunzi!
The beauty queen, who represented the country of South Africa, is going home with that coveted crown and sash as the 2019 Miss Universe, which was held Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.
Of course, some tears were shed as the pageant queen couldn't stop smiling over her huge accomplishment.
Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson was the first runner-up and Miss Mexico Sofía Aragón was the second runner-up.
Like years past, the pageant was hosted by Steve Harvey, who announced tonight's winner without any mistakes, unlike the one he accidentally made earlier in the night.
Additionally, making the competition show more fun? Olivia Culpo andVanessa Lachey served as backstage correspondents.
Of course, the viewers and audience members alike were blown away by Ally Brooke's opening performance and equally dazzling ensemble. Her opening number especially set the tone for the night ahead with her upbeat performance to "Low Key" and her new single "No Good."
Moreover, the pop star brought people to tears when she performed covers of Selena Quintanilla's iconic songs during the evening gown portion.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images
While Tunzi certainly stole the spotlight throughout the night, it was during her final question portion that she really made everyone stop straight in their tracks. When asked "What is the most important thing we should be teaching young girls today," she had the perfect response.
"I think the most important thing we should be teaching young girls today is leadership. It's something that has been lacking in young girls and women for a very long time," she said. "Not because we don't want to, but because what society has labelled women to be. I think we are the most powerful beings in the world.":
She continued, "And that we should be given every opportunity. And that is what we should be teaching these young girls, to take up space. Nothing as more important than taking up space in society and cementing ourselves."
For her final statement, she not only made everyone feel inspired but empowered.
"I grew up in ha world where a woman who looks like me with my kind of skin and my kind of hair was never considered to be beautiful," Miss South Africa explained. "And I think that's time that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine."
Last year, Miss Philippines' Catriona Gray took home the coveted title and was able to pass the baton over to Miss South Africa.
Now, the world will get to fall in love with the new Miss Universe.
Congratulations to Miss South Africa!
