Critics' Choice Awards 2020: The Complete List of Nominations

The critics have spoken again, and Martin Scorsese's film The Irishman could be a big winner next year.

Nominations for the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards, honoring the best achievements in film and television, were revealed on Sunday. The Irishman, starring the likes of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Karvey Keitel, received a whopping 14 nominations, including one for Best Picture.

Other big film contenders include Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, plus Little Women and Joker.

De Niro also received a Best Actor nod. Other nominated stars include Joker's Joaquin Phoenix, Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, Awkwafina, Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o.

TV shows When They See Us, This Is Us and Schitt's Creek also received multiple nods.