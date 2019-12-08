Jennifer Lopez Busts Out Her Iconic Green Dress on SNL: 5 Best Moments From the Show

Welcome back, J.Lo!
Jennifer Lopez hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time and her latest stint featured cameos from two special "guests": Her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, and her iconic Grammys dress.
Check out five of the singer and actress' best moments from the show:
1. Welcome Back, Dress: in September, J.Lo walked through runway at Versace's show during Milan Fashion Week wearing an updated and even more revealing version of the designer's iconic, risqué green patterned plunging gown that she wore at the 2000 Grammys. During her monologue on SNL, the singer started off wearing a stylish black tux.
She talked about her amazing year, noted she recently turned 50 and rattled off some of her biggest professional and personal achievements—shoutout to A-Rod!
"I got what every girl from the Bronx dreams of," Lopez said. "Proposed to by a Yankee."
She then performed "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" with The Rockettes.
...and did a fast wardrobe change to end the number wearing The Dress 2.0.
Watch J.Lo's monologue and musical number below:
2. Surprise Home Makeover: In this skit, J.Lo and SNL cast member Mikey Day played a husband and wife who win a holiday version of HGTV's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, while co-stars Kenan Thompson and Beck Beckett portrayed the show's stars who are astounded that Day's character would marry a woman so out of his league when it comes to her beauty—and brains.
3. Enter Alex Rodriguez: A-Rod make a physical cameo in this sketch, which shows J.Lo falling desperately in love with a very apathetic roadie, played by SNL star Pete Davidson.
4. Ho Ho Ho: J.Lo, Davidson, Thompson and fellow SNL star Chris Redd play Christmas Carolers who specialize in late 90s early 00s hip-hop.
5. PottyPM: SNL star Kyle Mooney and J.Lo star in a fake commercial for a fake product that allows men to urinate into a toilet while sleeping in a bed. Awkwardness ensues when Mooney realizes it can't work for women—after he demonstrates he is totally unfamiliar with the female anatomy.
The episode also featured a Cold Open in which Alec Baldwin returns as President Donald Trump as he and guest actors Jimmy Fallon, Paul Rudd and James Corden parody Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recent mockery of the U.S. leader at a NATO Summit in the U.K.
The episode's musical guest was rapper DaBaby, who performed his singles "BOP" and "Suge."
