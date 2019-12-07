Inside Saint West's Dinosaur-Themed 4th Birthday Party

Welcome to Saint West's Jurassic World!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest son and second-eldest of their four kids celebrated his fourth birthday with his family on Saturday at a Jurassic Park-themed party.

Kim and sister Khloe Kardashianposted adorable photos and videos from the bash on her Instagram page, including a clip of the guest of honor wearing a carnivorous dinosaur mask handed to him by big sister North West, 6, and momentarily scaring his 1 and 1/2-year-old little sister Chicago West.

"Don't be scared, Chi-Chi, it's just your brother with a mask," Kim tells her.

"It's just Sainty," Saint says.

The kids and their guests, including cousin True Thompson, Khloe's 1/2-year-old daughter, enjoyed jumping around in a dinosaur claw-printed bounce house. Even baby Psalm West got in on the fun!

The outdoor bash was decorated to look like a jungle, complete with a nest of fake dinosaur eggs, lush greenery and a fog machine, which intrigued little True.