Inside Saint West's Dinosaur-Themed 4th Birthday Party

Welcome to Saint West's Jurassic World!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest son and second-eldest of their four kids celebrated his fourth birthday with his family on Saturday at a Jurassic Park-themed party.

Kim and sister Khloe Kardashianposted adorable photos and videos from the bash on her Instagram page, including a clip of the guest of honor wearing a carnivorous dinosaur mask handed to him by big sister North West, 6, and momentarily scaring his 1 and 1/2-year-old little sister Chicago West.

"Don't be scared, Chi-Chi, it's just your brother with a mask," Kim tells her.

"It's just Sainty," Saint says.

The kids and their guests, including cousin True Thompson, Khloe's 1/2-year-old daughter, enjoyed jumping around in a dinosaur claw-printed bounce house. Even baby Psalm West got in on the fun!

The outdoor bash was decorated to look like a jungle, complete with a nest of fake dinosaur eggs, lush greenery and a fog machine, which intrigued little True.

There was also a "Jurassic Jewelry" station, and the kids got to pretend to be dinosaurs by wearing colorful claws and tails.

Guests enjoyed a slew of dinosaur-themed desserts, as well as a colorful round birthday cake decorated with M&Ms.

Saint West, 4th Birthday Party

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

It's Party Time

Saint West arrives at his dinosaur-themed fourth birthday party.

Saint West, 4th Birthday Party

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Welcome...

True Thompson walks through the fog...

Saint West, 4th Birthday Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Posing for the Camera

The camera loves Chicago West!

Saint West, 4th Birthday Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Birthday Boy

Saint poses near a sand box.

Saint West, 4th Birthday Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Welcome to the Jungle

...we got fun and games...

Saint West, 4th Birthday Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Smiling Saint

The birthday boy is all smiles in his dinosaur mask!

Saint West, 4th Birthday Party

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Fun With the Cousins

Chicago West and True Thompson play in the bounce house.

Saint West, 4th Birthday Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Sibling Love

Chicago West and baby brother Psalm West cuddle in the bounce house.

Saint West, 4th Birthday Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Whoa

Yikes!

Saint West, 4th Birthday Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Always a Good Time

True Thompson relaxes in the dinosaur ball pit.

Saint West, 4th Birthday Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Thirsty?

Anyone for some Raptor Juice?

Saint West, 4th Birthday Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

More Refreshments

Beigenets, Kim Kardashian's favorite, were also on the menu.

Saint West, 4th Birthday Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Cake Time

Not dinosaur-themed, but still delicious.

Saint West, 4th Birthday Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Sweet Treats

Get your dinosaur desserts!

Saint West, 4th Birthday Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Rawr!

Scary!

Saint West, 4th Birthday Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Uh Oh...

...looks like more guests will join the party soon...

