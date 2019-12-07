Billie Eilish Pays Tribute to Britney Spears at 2019 Jingle Ball

Oh baby, baby! At iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM 2019 Jingle Ball on Friday, Billie Eilish paid tribute to none other than Britney Spears.
The 17-year-old singer wore a T-shirt and basketball shorts bearing the teen pop princess-turned-queen's likeness and name while performing at the event, which took place at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Gen-Zer Billie may be unfamiliar with Van Halen and Hilary Duff, but she knows and loves her Britney.
Perhaps Billie was simply returning the favor; In June, Britney posted on Instagram a video of herself dancing to Billie's "Bad Guy" while recreating her iconic "I'm a Slave 4 U" choreography from the 2001 MTV VMAs. The teen, who was born three months after that ceremony, commented, "OMG."
The Jingle Ball took place less than two weeks before Billie turns 18.
"I think it's really hard to navigate your teens and let alone navigate them as a person with a lot on their plate, with a lot to do. I think she's done it incredibly well and I'm just really proud of her," her brother, fellow musician, songwriter and producer Finneas O'Connell told E! News exclusively at the show. "I couldn't imagine a person turning 18 with more to be proud of."
Billie was also jointed at the event by her parents.
Lizzo stepped on stage wearing a pair of Daisy Dukes and a Santa-like coat.
"Close your eyes and say, 'I love you, me,'" she told the crowd. "Now look at me and say, 'I love you, Lizzo. Now this is a very no judgment crowd, no shame in your game. If you want to wiggle, I want to see you wiggle. If you want to laugh, then laugh. If you want to scream, scream!"
Later in her set, she told the crowd, "Thank you for accepting me for who I am. I want to let you know that if 20,000 people can accept me for who I am, the whole world can fall in love with you."
Celebrity attendees included Jamie Foxx, former Real Housewives of Orange County star and newly single Meghan King Edmonds—who attended with a girlfriend, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp, The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown, The Bachelor alum Chris Soules, Bachelor Nation couples Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert and Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, plus Jason Priestley and Sarah Michelle Gellar.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish
The singer pays tribute to Britney Spears.
AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish
The singer walks the carpet.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Katy Perry
The singer takes the stage.
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Lizzo
The singer rocks the crowd.
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Camila Cabello
The singer is red hot onstage!
imageSPACE/Shutterstock
BTS
Can't you hear the screams?
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Halsey
The singer takes the stage.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Louis Tomlinson
Surprise! The former One Direction star takes the stage.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Normani
The singer performs onstage.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Sam Smith
The singer takes the stage.
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Camila Cabello
The singer sports an angelic look.
AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Lizzo
The singer is all smiles.
AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Meghan King Edmonds
The former Real Housewives of Orange County is all smiles.
AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Sarah Michelle Gellar
The Buffy the Vampire Slayer slays the red carpet with this look.
AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Teddi Mellencamp
The pregnant Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showcases her baby bump in a stylish outfit.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Hannah Brown
The Bachelorette and Dancing With the Stars alum walks the carpet.
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Kyle Richards
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star walks the carpet.
The singers showed each other much support; Lizzo bopped her head to BTS' music. Halsey danced, sang along and air-drummed to Katy's performance of "Firework." Louis danced backstage to Camila's performance of "Havana."