10 Years of Teen Mom: A Look at the O.G. Journeys

Maybe it seems as if Teen Mom has been around longer than 10 years because, when you're watching somebody grow up, it's hard to imagine they weren't always there.

And, oh yeah, their kids have gone from babies to tweens, too.

Amber Portwood, Maci Bookhouse, Catelynn Lowell and Farrah Abraham—and maybe not even MTV, for that matter—couldn't have known what they were signing up for, other than an opportunity and a little cash, when they agreed to let cameras into their lives for 16 and Pregnant.

"This is the real secret life of the American teenager," Tony DiSanto, then President of Programming at MTV, said in announcing the six-episode docu-series, made in collaboration with the National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy.