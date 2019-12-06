Nick Cannon Claps Back at ''Grandpa'' Eminem Over Mariah Carey Diss Track

Christopher Polk/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Why you so obsessed with Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, Eminem?
More than a decade after Eminem's short-lived romance with the pop queen made headlines, the rapper's latest verse on Fat Joe's new song "Lord Above" reveals he still harbours ill-will against Mariah and Nick.
"I know me and Mariah didn't end on a high note / But that other dude's whipped-that p---y got him neutered," Eminem raps on the track, which dropped Friday. "Tried to tell him this chick's a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked / Fool, quit / You not gonna do s--t / I let her chop my balls off too before I lose to you, Nick."
Always one to defend his ex-wife and the mother of his children, Nick responded to Eminem on his Power 106 radio show.
"We should change his name from Eminem to Percocet," he said, clowning the hip-hop star's age. "What's the pill old people use? We are going to call him Cialis. Bring your walker, get out your wheelchair Eminem and pop whatever you want to pop."
Cannon later praised Fat Joe's album and invited Eminem to his comedy battle show Wild 'N Out, writing, "...he even did some charity work and dug @Eminem out his grave I mean cave!! LOL FLAM FLAM! BLAM BLAM! NICK CANNON!! Bring your Ass to @MTVWILDNOUT to battle like a real legend Grandpa Marshall!!"
So where does this suddenly reignited celebrity feud even stem from?
Back in 2009, Eminem detailed his breakup from Mariah and dissed her then-husband, Nick, on "Bagpipes From Baghdad." Mariah famously responded to Eminem's lingering feelings for her with "Obsessed," and even dressed up like him for the shady music video. The rapper seemingly got the last word in by dropping "The Warning," which offered extremely explicit details about his and Mariah's sex life.
Fast forward several years and Nick recalled his initial reaction to the diss track on a September episode T.I.'s ExpidTIously podcast.
"I think we was flying back on a jet from Africa or somewhere and this motherf--ker drops a song, like, talking s--t," he said. "Calling [Mariah] all kinds of bitches and hoes. I'm like, this is my wife. This is my new wife. I wrote a letter first, I don't even know if Twitter had came out yet. So, I wrote this long-ass letter pretty much saying, 'Look, I respect you as an artist. I'm actually a fan and I think you're one of the best to ever do it. But from man to man, you talking out of pocket to my wife. You gotta be held accountable for that so I need to see you face-to-face.'"
It's safe to say Eminem and Nick never got the opportunity to squash their beef in person.
