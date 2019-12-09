Mary J. Blige's Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

To put it simply, Mary J. Blige is an icon. So it's no wonder she was asked to curate a special list of gifts for Nordstrom's 2019 Holiday Gift Guide.

The multi-hyphenate powerhouse first stole our hearts with her music career, which launched her into the stratosphere back in the early '90s. Since then, she's released 13 albums (eight of which went multi-platinum), won countless awards (including eight Grammys), and transitioned into acting (for her role in Mudbound, she was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress).

It shouldn't be a surprise that her selections reflect her exceptional taste. From a deliciously scented Jo Malone candle to a luxurious Versace wool throw, and a diamond pave collar necklace to boot, these gifts are the kind you give to any capital-q Queen.

Here are five of our favorites below.