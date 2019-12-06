Josh Murray Reveals Why His Experience on The Bachelor Franchise ''Still Stings''

If you're looking for love, sometimes you're going to get burned...

Josh Murray has come a long way since his time on The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise. The reality TV star has had his fair share of relationship drama since his time on the shows ended, and E! News caught up with him at 5th annual Susan G. Koman Los Angeles County Babes for Boobs Live Bachelor Auction where Josh was the host. He opened up about his current love life and why his time in the spotlight was less than perfect. The star shared what he viewed as the hardest parts of the experience.

"Just all the negativity afterwards, and all the lies, and all the dishonesty, and all the hyperbole and the statements that were out there," he shared. "It was just very tough dealing with that. I'm a people pleaser, so I enjoy people in general and what happened was very tough on me having to deal with people believing certain things that weren't true. And I guess I have got to take responsibility because I also put myself in those situations."