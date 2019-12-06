Why Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Plantation Wedding Was Just Banned From Pinterest

It's a sad day for women and men who were seeking inspiration from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' beautiful wedding day.

This is because wedding sites like The Knot and Pinterest are no longer featuring weddings that took place at plantations. It's a move that is drawing both controversy and praise, because, understandably, plantations are a divisive place.

For people who are unaware, plantations in the south are largely known for using slave labor to cultivate coffee, cotton, sugar, etc. Sure, they're a beautiful backdrop for weddings and parties, but as the civil rights group Color of Change points out, according to Buzzfeed News, "Plantations are physical reminders of one of the most horrific human rights abuses the world has ever seen."

"The decision to glorify plantations as nostalgic sites of celebration is not an empowering one for the Black women and justice-minded people who use your site," the organization wrote in a letter to the Knot Worldwide executives, as well as Pinterest. "The wedding industry routinely denies the violent conditions Black people faced under chattel slavery by promoting plantations as romantic places to marry."