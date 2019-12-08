Kim and Khloe Kardashian Threaten to Cut Kourtney from KUWTK After Filming Fight

Is Kourtney Kardashian saying goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians?

On Sunday's all-new episode, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian threatened to fire Kourtney after the oldest Kardashian's boundaries hindered their filming schedule. The drama all started after Kim and Khloe thought they spotted a hickey on Kourtney.

Understandably, the Poosh.com founder stayed coy about the mark and told her sisters to not "worry about it."

"My sisters are pretty nosey when it comes to anything in my life and I try to keep certain things private," the mother of three explained in a confessional. "I don't like to share about, you know, dating."

Of course, the more Kourtney withheld from Kim and Khloe, the more they wanted specifics.

"Kourtney having a hickey is like, wild to me," Kim shared with the KUWTK camera. "I had no idea she was even hooking up with someone."

The KUWTK gang became more curious about Kourtney's private life after the latter fibbed about her whereabouts and left without explanation during a sit down with her sisters. Thus, it wasn't surprising when Kim and Khloe chose to follow Kourtney.