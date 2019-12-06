The MixtapE! Presents Harry Styles, Camila Cabello and More New Music Musts

Bonus Tracks:

Liam Payne & Cheat Codes — "Live Forever": It took him a minute, but the former One Direction star's debut album, LP1, is finally here. He shines brightest on this collab with the DJ trio, his voice gliding nicely atop one of their signature beats.

Dua Saleh — "Pretty Kitten": We'll admit, we'd never heard of this Minneapolis artist who prefers they/them pronouns before the release of this stunning banger. And we regret that because, wow, this is damn good. If you're into it as much as we are, be sure check out Nūr, their EP from earlier this year.

Shallou — "Fading": The buzzy LA-based producer lays bare his fears about the future of our ravaged planet atop one of the most blissful house melodies of the year. We love a good dichotomy and we love this song.

Chelsea Cutler — "I Was In Heaven": On the fourth single off her forthcoming debut album How to Be Human, Chelsea haunts with a lyric about how impossible it is to let go. One to watch, for sure.

French Montana — "That Way": After a scary few days, French is out of the hospital and ready to celebrate the release of MONTANA, his third studio album. This Biggie-sampling track, which finds the rapper changing up his style, sounds like it's from the old school house party of our dreams.

Happy listening!