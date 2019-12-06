Will 90 Day Fiancé's Michael Get His Visa? Angela Isn't Pleased With His Interview Prep

Look who's back! Angela and Michael officially make their way from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to 90 Day Fiancé proper and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at their season seven debut on the hit TLC reality show.
In the exclusive preview above, Angela is at home in Georgia (and in a store that looks like it exclusively sells various jams and soft drinks) and Michael is in Nigeria preparing for his big visa interview. But is he preparing enough? Seems Angela doesn't think so.
"I'm sweating to death worrying about this visa now," Angela says.
"We will be fine. There will be no problem," Michael tells her over a video call.
While he admits to being nervous, Michael says he's confident all of the prepared assets and his interview will mean they can be together—in America—once and for all.
"Michael, let me tell you something I'm worried about: If you're putting on a damn show, they going to know it and you're going to be denied," she warns him.
"Don't worry. I got this," Michael says.
But why is he so positive? Angela demands to know this, and because he isn't tell her where his confidence is coming from, she worries he's going to botch the whole interview. "You see how I'm having to pull the answers out of your ass now?" Angela asks.
"This interview is the last step to get the K-1 visa approved. It's a yes or a no to come to the States," Angela says in a confessional, noting all the documents and questions he'll need to answer. "If he doesn't take this seriously the government officials will not take it seriously and his ass gonna be denied!"
See what happens when 90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.