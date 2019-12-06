Julia Stiles Reflects on Working With Heath Ledger in 10 Things I Hate About You

There's nothing to hate about this!

On Friday, Julia Stiles opened up about working on 1999 rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You and working alongside Health Ledger. After receiving a fan question during her visit on Watch What Happens Live, the Hustlers star dished about her favorite day on set—which happened to be when the late Aussie actor, who passed away in 2008, performed Frankie Valli and the Four Season's "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You."

"My favorite memory of that day—the whole day, he was just phenomenal," she told host Andy Cohen. "I mean, like, running up and down those stadium steps and nobody knew that he had this amazing voice. He just went full out and I got to watch it."

So, are the rumors true that Julia suggested he sing that song during the now-iconic scene? She finally set the record straight. "Yes," she joked. "No, it was definitely not my idea. I wish…I'll take credit for it."