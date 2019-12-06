Faith Hill's Daughter Audrey Performs Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" in Adorable Throwback Video

Faith Hill just served the ultimate flashback of her and Tim McGraw's daughter, Audrey McGraw.

In honor of her youngest child's 18th birthday today, the country icon shared an adorable throwback video of Audrey singing Beyoncé's "Single Ladies." Based on the sounds in the beginning of the video, it seems like it was recorded via the Photo Booth feature on a Macbook, which is just the best internet culture throwback ever.

Audrey shows off her singing and dancing in the short clip, and yes, that includes the iconic "Single Ladies" hand gesture. And Faith couldn't help but gush over her 18-year-old in the caption.

As she wrote, "I couldn't resist posting this today in honor of Audrey's 18th Birthday. My little sparrow with her head full of dreams. Oh, the places you will go my sweet. Happy Birthday. I love you, Mom." She also tagged Queen Bey in the video, you know, just in case.

The "Breathe" singer has made a habit of sharing throwback videos of Audrey on her birthday.

For her 17th birthday last year, the musician—who also shares daughters Gracie McGraw, 22, and Maggie McGraw, 21, with her husband of 23 years—shared another hilarious self-taped clip of the teen doing flips around the house.

And she gushed over her youngest in the caption then, too.

As she wrote, "My precious angel, may you always reach for the things in life that challenge you, inspire you and most importantly, make you happy. For you have filled our lives with pure joy. This world is a better place because of you. Never change. You are a true gift from GOD. Happy Birthday. I love you, Mom."

Isn't that the way that love's supposed to be? Happy birthday, Audrey!

