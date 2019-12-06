Cats Star Francesca Hayward Got Her Own Private Taylor Swift Concert

The upcoming Cats movie has a star-studded cast, but the lead cat is a very new face!

During an appearance on Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward dished on what it was like to take a break from dancing in order to star in the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Weber's classic musical.

She's a dancer first, of course, so getting used to singing in front of people was quite the daunting task. As she explained to Jimmy Kimmel, "I sang at school a little bit, but this was completely out of my comfort zone. So, yeah, I just remember doing my first audition and being very terrified of singing in front of, like, one person. And then, obviously, just had to keep doing it with more help until I was just singing in front of a whole room of cast and crew and Andrew Lloyd Weber and Taylor Swift."

Yeah, she had to sing for an audience that consisted solely of the two music legends. And it was all for the new song Swift and Weber created for the film, "Beautiful Ghosts," which Hayward sings in the movie.