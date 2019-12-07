Amy Sedaris' Nordstrom Holiday Gift Guide

Amy Sedaris

If there's one thing for certain in this world, it's that Amy Sedaris is a funny lady. So it's no surprise that her Nordstrom 2019 holiday gift guide is as colorful and whimsical as the hilarious characters she portrays on television. For example: these fuchsia paper towels for instance. 

From bright and bold must-have sweaters to rhinestone Dorothy heels to the star's favorite perfume, you'll be delighted picking through her creative gift giving ideas (and be inspired to think outside the box!) Our personal favorite? Dr. Sturm's beauty serum, of course. 

Here are five of our favorites below.

J. Crew Crewneck Cashmere Sweater

"They have so many colors to choose from. Who wouldn't want a new sweater!"

Amy Sedaris
$98 Nordstrom
COMME DES GARÇONS CDG Eau de Parfum

"I normally wear the incense, but I love this around the holidays. It smells like Red Hots. People go crazy for it." 

Amy Sedaris
$105 Nordstrom
SJP BY SARAH JESSICA PARKER Tartt Mary Jane Pump

"So glittery. Real scene-stealers."

Amy Sedaris
$385 Nordstrom
DR. BARBARA STURM Super Anti-Aging Serum

"It's the golden potion. I mean, look at my flawless skin!" 

Amy Sedaris
$350 Nordstrom
Renova Fuchsia Paper Towels

"They brighten up any kitchen or workplace." Shop this very special item by calling 212-295-2000 x 1981.

Amy Sedaris
$15 Nordstrom

Check out Amy Sedaris' entire Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide at nordstrom.com! 

