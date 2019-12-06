Good Trouble Christmas Sneak Peek: Carnivals, Animals and So Much Fosters Family

It's a "A Very Coterie Christmas" for Good Trouble and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the big The Fosters family reunion.
Like a real family, the holidays bring the Fosters together for some cheer—and drama.
In the December 16 episode, the Fosters and the Hunters help out with the impromptu volunteer Christmas event.
"I think there's always something about Christmas that gets us tingly," Sherry Cola says in the exclusive behind-the-scenes preview above.
Meanwhile, Stef (Teri Polo) agrees to be part of Mariana's (Cierra Ramirez) in order to avoid major catastrophe. This is while Gael (Tommy Martinez) and Jazmine (Hailie Sahar) deal with a painful family decision. Look for Jamie (Beau Mirchoff) to prepare to ask Callie (Maia Mitchell) a very important question.
"You never know what you're going to get with the Coterie. It's always something new," Josh Pence says.
Yep, Christmas at the Coterie involves family, animals, a Christmas carnival, dinner parties and so much more. The episode is also a way for the Coterie family to spend time together.
"I'm such a fan of the entire Adams Foster family. We worked with them last season and I'm so excited that they're back," Cola says.
In addition to Polo, the two-hour reunion features guest stars Sherri Saum, David Lambert, Hayden Byerly, Noah Centineo, Robert Gant, Susan Walters and Spencer List.
"Just seeing them, it feels like it's our heartbeat and our core and our kind of—it is our genesis," Pence says.
Click play on the video above for more to hear the cast reveal favorite traditions and for an emotional reveal from Emma Hunton about her family's holiday past.
Good Trouble's Christmas special airs Monday, Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. on Freeform as part of the 25 Days of Christmas block of programming.