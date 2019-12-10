Nattie Neidhart and Sonya Deville's Maui Feud Reaches Its Boiling Point on Tonight's Total Divas

When will Nattie Neidhart and Sonya Deville stop arguing?!

The women's paradise dispute is red hot in this clip from tonight's Total Divas season finale. Last week, audiences watched as a conjecture about upcoming WWE titleholders tested the superstars' friendship. This week, the heat kicks up in Maui—and it we're not talking about tropical temperatures.

"Do you have a problem?" Deville asks Neidhart pointedly from across the outdoor dining table at their absurdly gorgeous mansion villa. Two seconds earlier, co-star and wrestling colleague Carmella asked the pair if they'd resolved their differences regarding the WWE championship issue, Nattie's tone intimated they hadn't.

"This trip was supposed to be a nice trip," she tells Sonya, who—according to Neidhart—has been behaving differently since they arrived.

Nattie believes the change in attitude has something to do with Deville's girlfriend Arianna, who's here with them. But Sonya insists her co-worker's comments about WWE frontrunners (and, more specifically, the fact that she didn't mention Sonya's name) are the true source of her frustration. That, compounded by the fact that Neidhart called her a "party pooper" and failed to apologize when Deville tried to broach the issue.