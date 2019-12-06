The Exonerated 5's Raymond Santana Jr. Is Engaged to Flavor of Love's Deelishis

Congratulations are in order for Raymond Santana Jr.!

He's engaged to Deelishis (a.k.a. Chandra Davis). The happy couple announced the news by posting a video of the proposal on Instagram Thursday.

"Yea [it's] official. Ya can really hate me now!!" Raymond captioned the footage. "@iamsodeelishis is officially off the market... [she's] all mines...#GODgavemethegoahead.."

The cute clip showed Raymond slipping a diamond ring on the Flavor of Love star's finger. The bride-to-be then gave her main man a sweet smooch.

It looks like Raymond pulled out all of the stops for the major moment, too. Earlier in the day, Deelishis told her followers Raymond sent her some of her favorite flowers.

"My boyfriend sent me flowers yesterday, then two dozen more this morning and now four boxes from my favorite place. Thank you, Raymond," she said, calling him "the sweetest boyfriend ever in the history of boyfriends."

She also posted a close-up of the sparkler on Instagram and shared a few of the congratulatory messages she received.

"Woke up different," she wrote. "God loves me and so does Mr. Santana."