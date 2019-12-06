Snooki Reveals She's "Retiring" From Jersey Shore

Snooki just made a major announcement.

The Jersey Shore star, who has been a part of the MTV reality series since the show's premiere in 2009, is ready to step away. During a new episode of her It's Happening with Snooki & Joey podcast, posted Friday, Snooki announced that she's retiring from Jersey Shore.

On the episode, Snooki thanked fans for their support over the years, while celebrating the 10th anniversary of the series. After saying she's thankful for Jersey Shore, Snooki went on to make her announcement.

"So here comes my breaking news, you guys," Snooki told her podcast listeners. "There's reasons why I've come to this decision...it's definitely a hard decision...I'm gonna throw up. OK, you guys, I love you so much and don't hate me for my decision, but I have to do what's best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore."