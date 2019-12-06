Snooki Reveals She's "Retiring" From Jersey Shore

Snooki just made a major announcement.
The Jersey Shore star, who has been a part of the MTV reality series since the show's premiere in 2009, is ready to step away. During a new episode of her It's Happening with Snooki & Joey podcast, posted Friday, Snooki announced that she's retiring from Jersey Shore.
On the episode, Snooki thanked fans for their support over the years, while celebrating the 10th anniversary of the series. After saying she's thankful for Jersey Shore, Snooki went on to make her announcement.
"So here comes my breaking news, you guys," Snooki told her podcast listeners. "There's reasons why I've come to this decision...it's definitely a hard decision...I'm gonna throw up. OK, you guys, I love you so much and don't hate me for my decision, but I have to do what's best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore."
"I am not coming back to Jersey Shore [Family Vacation] for a season four, if there is one," Snooki continued. "And there's a lot of reasons why, but the main reason is really, I'm just like...I just can't do it anymore."
Snooki explained that leaving her kids to film is "really really hard" on her and she's tried to quit "every single day."
"I hate being away from the kids, I don't like partying three days in a row, it's just not my life anymore," the 32-year-old star shared. "And I wanna be home with the kids. I don't mind a here or there going to a dinner or whatever, but it's just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show."
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
The reality star welcomed her third child, baby boy Angelo James LaValle, with husband Jionni LaValle in May. She is also mom to kids Lorenzo and Giovanna.
Snooki also said that she wants to come off as a "good person" on the show, but "lately" it's been "very drama."
"Our show, Jersey Shore, is about family and about making fun of each other and having a good time and laughing, and just knowing that it's all in good fun," Snooki explained. "And lately, it's just like, everything is so serious, and when it comes to our show it's not about like, team this, team that, and fans are against one another when it comes to a cast member. That's just not how the show works and that's how it's becoming."
Listen to Snooki discuss her Jersey Shore exit in the podcast above!
E! News has reached out to MTV for comment.
