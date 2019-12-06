Jennifer Lopez Wants To Do More Than Just Perform at the 2020 Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez is a jack of all trades. To prove that, she's ready to not only perform at the 2020 Super Bowl, but also play in it.

During an appearance on Thursday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Hustlers star chatted with Jimmy Fallon about the "spectacular, crazy, amazing, overwhelming, scary, beautiful year" she's had, which includes her preparations for the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira.

As she said of the upcoming show in Miami, "We're gonna bring that flavor." Fallon, trying to get an understanding of the process, then assumed Lopez and her co-star have a bunch of time left to get ready. But as the 50-year-old multi-hyphenate revealed, that's not the case.

"It's really not," she said. "Because we have Christmas, and then you're back in January and it's literally Feb. 2. So, it's gonna happen quickly, I feel like." The two music icons have "between 12 and 14 minutes" of stage time to get ready for (which, according to Lopez, will also include guest performers), but Fallon wanted to know what else she has up her sleeve.