R. Kelly Accused of Bribing a Public Official One Day Before Marrying 15-Year-Old Aaliyah

R. Kelly's legal troubles are far from over.

As the world knows, the rapper's been indicted on over a dozen charges ranging from alleged child pornography to obstruction of justice. But on Dec. 5, federal prosecutors added more charges, including bribery of a public office and public employee, according to court documents obtained by E! News. The court documents accuse him of bribing the official to obtain the "creation of a fraudulent identification document Jane Doe #1." Based on the date cited in the court documents, it appears he allegedly bribed an official the day before he wed Aaliyah, who was just 15-years-old at the time, on Aug. 31, 1994.

Their marriage was later annulled after her family discovered what transpired and Aaliyah eventually left R. Kelly's label, Jive Records, to sign with Atlantic. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Aaliyah was paid $100 in exchange for promising to never pursue legal action for "emotional distress caused by any aspect of her business or personal relationship with Robert" or for "physical injury or emotional pain and suffering arising from any assault or battery perpetrated by Robert against her person."