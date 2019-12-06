10 Subscription Boxes That Make Amazing Gifts

by Carly Milne | Fri., Dec. 6, 2019 3:00 AM
Sometimes, you just want to give a gift that keeps on giving. And if there's someone in your life who deserves such a thing, why not sign them up for a subscription box?
You already know the drill: pay a regular fee (sometimes monthly, sometimes less depending on the subscription), and get a box full of goodies on a semi-regular basis. And there's something for everyone: the fashionista, the health and wellness fanatic, that one friend who is obsessed with her dog (can you blame her?), junior sommeliers in the making...if your intended gift recipient has a particular focus, there's probably a subscription box for them!
To set you off on the right foot, we've picked out 10 of our favorites. Find the one—or ones—you love most, and sign up today!
Fill out a profile and get a curated box of beauty treats from top-name brands in hair, makeup and skin care, like Oribe, Benefit, Supergoop!, Jouer and more.
For a flat monthly fee, you can get clothes and accessories from well-known brands to try out for a while. When you're done, return what you don't want and keep what you do for 50% off retail.
Get four bottles of wine—starting at $12.99 per bottle—matched to your particular palate and delivered direct to you once a month. And you can skip or cancel whenever you want.
Always got the munchies? This box will help! Once you create a profile, they'll send you a curated box of snacks on the healthier side—like nuts, dried fruit, granola bars, and even a little dark chocolate! Your first box is half price.
Grab a starter kit with razor cartridges, Prep Scrub, Shave Butter, Post Shave Dew and an executive handle for just $5, with subsequent subscriptions for $39.95 or less, depending on what you subtract from the box before it ships a few times a year.
Shop with an expert Nordstrom stylist to figure out your style and budget, then pay $25 per month for a trunk of hand-selected goodies (that you can edit as you wish before it ships). Send back what you don't want, and your $25 subscription goes toward what you decide to keep.
Sign up for a trial "update" subscription for $69 for the first month, and you can rent four items at a time, plus swap them once a month. Once your trial month is over, it costs $89 per month—but you can choose from over 10,000 styles from 400 designers with a monthly retail value up to $1400.
Start each season off with a box full of eight to 10 full-sized, premium products chosen just for you, valued at over $200. With items for beauty, fitness, wellness and home—and brands like Amika, Anthropologie, Kate Spade and more—you can't go wrong.
Because your dog deserves a subscription box too! Get your pooch a customized box of themed toys and treats, with themes like "Thanksstuffing" and "Chewrassic Park." At only $29 per month, how can you resist?
Subscription boxes aren't just for adults and their pets. With this service, you can subscribe for a monthly kid-friendly crate of STEM, STEAM and science kits across a wide range of ages and interests. Not only can you pause or cancel at any time, but you can get three months for $39.99 per month.
