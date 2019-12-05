Country Singer Kylie Rae Harris' Autopsy Reveals New Details From Fatal Car Crash

The investigation into a fatal car crash involving country singer Kylie Rae Harris is now complete.
In documents obtained exclusively by E! News, Harris is revealed to have died from blunt force trauma as a result of the high-speed accident, which took place on Sept. 4 in New Mexico and also resulted in the death of 16-year-old Maria Elena Cruz.
Additionally, toxicology tests concluded that Harris had a blood-alcohol concentration of .28—more than three times the legal limit—when she struck an oncoming vehicle driven by Cruz. The Taos County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday that Harris was speeding at 102 miles per hour when she hit the rear of one vehicle before careening into Cruz's vehicle at 95 miles per hour. Both Harris and Cruz were pronounced dead at the scene, while the third driver escaped injury.
"The now completed investigation supports what we suspected at the time of our initial investigation and my earlier press release that stated alcohol consumption was suspected and speeding was a factor," Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said in a statement.
The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator stated in the autopsy report that Harris suffered abrasions on her face and legs as well as several fractured bones.
A postmortem CT scan showed multiple broken skull bones, an abnormal collection of air in the skull, bleeding within the brain and a broken neck. The breastbone, multiple ribs and the pelvis were also broken, the documents state.
Kylie Rae Harris/Instagram
Following her passing, the 30-year-old's publicist shared with E! News in part, "Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music.The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you."
One week after Harris' death, her loved ones came together at a funeral held in her hometown of Plano, Texas.
"There was an outpouring of support from Texas musicians who attended in person and sent their condolences," family friend Deborah Mash told E! News at the time, adding that Harris' stepfather delivered the eulogy and her young daughter performed a song.
In 2017, Harris was convicted of driving while intoxicated and ordered to install an ignition interlock device on her vehicle. Three years prior, she reportedly received a speeding citation.