Tarek El Moussa's Girlfriend Heather Rae Young Slams Comparisons to Christina Anstead

No, Heather Rae Young is not trying to look like Christina Anstead.

For some reason, some people on social media are claiming Heather is attempting to morph into Tarek El Moussa's ex-wife, Christina. According to these individuals, it could not possibly be a coincidence that both Heather and Christina have blonde hair. This theory was then presented to Heather, who, like any reasonable person, was baffled by the assumption.

"How would I be 'trying to look like someone?'" she questioned on her Instagram Story. "Last time I checked I've looked like this my whole life." Any person with internet on their phone can also check back and see that's she's looked more or less the same since well before she and the Flip or Flop star dated.

The idea was so laughable to Heather, she joked, "Yes that's my ultimate goal & I even rushed to a doctor to change my whole appearance!!! Come on guys... Let's stop being ridiculous."