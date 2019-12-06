Holiday Gifts for Your Spouse 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. With holiday shopping on our minds, we have one question for you: do you know what you're going to get for your spouse, partner or significant other? This holiday season, rather than giving them something last-minute, think bigger, bolder and better with something that's equal parts unique and thoughtful AND something they'll use and love.

From plushy Uggs to North Face puffer coats to Yeti mugs and Fitbits, we've handpicked a creative bunch of gift giving ideas for that special person in your life so you don't have to! Maybe they've been asking for a diffuser all year? Or maybe that Nintendo Switch or MasterClass subscription has been an on-going conversation the past couple of months? Well, now's the time! When in doubt? Pre-order their very own Baby Yoda doll! Our personal favorite? This hot air popcorn maker, of course.

Here are 16 of our favorites below.