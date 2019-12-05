Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Wants a "Total Redo" of Her Wedding After Drama

Angelina Pivarnick has broken her silence about the reportedly offensive speech her bridesmaids and Jersey Shore co-stars Deena Cortese, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi gave at her wedding.

She had tied the knot with Chris Larangeira in late November. Deena, JWoww and Snooki gave a speech that was "meant to be funny but came across as pretty mean-spirited," a source told E! News, adding that the three made "several" jokes referring to Angelina as "trash." They were met with many boos.

"Two weeks married @chris_e_piss_e my love .. We def need a total redo of this day for many reasons," Angelina wrote on Instagram on Thursday, alongside a photo of her and Chis kissing after exchanging vows. "I love u and your companionship. ❤️❤️❤️ #mylove #redo"

Deena had defended the speech, writing on Instagram after the wedding, "Listen I understand your all upset about our speech but we also included nice things in it as well," Deena wrote in a now-deleted private Instagram post published on Friday. "We thought since Angelina always says 'I never take myself seriously' she would truly laugh at the stuff we said .. clearly we were wrong .. we're friggen human .. people make mistakes. [sic]"