Khloe Kardashian Defends Her Cordial Relationship With Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has no room for hate.
Following the most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star took to social media with a lengthy statement for her Instagram Story. In the post, the star seemed to respond to fan commentary regarding her famous ex, Tristan Thompson, who, in the latest episode, surprised her with a diamond necklace with help from her gal pals Malika Haqqand Khadijah Haqq. The athlete also gifted her a "promise ring" for her 35th birthday. At the end of the episode, Kardashian expressed her appreciation for how nice Thompson is being toward her. "I want us to have a healthy, kind and, yes, a loving relationship where True can see her mom and dad hug each other when we see each other," she said.
"I'm seeing a lot of commentary about last weeks episode of keeping up with the Kardashians. As much as I hate speaking on all of this because I'm sure everybody is over it, as am I, but I'm frustrated that people try to create something that's really not there," True Thompson's mom wrote.
As she continued, Kardashian made it clear she's focused on forgiveness nearly 10 months since Thompson's scandal with Jordyn Woods.
"I don't hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life. Who am I to condemn anyone else? Yes, I'm allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don't. Personally, I don't want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end."
"I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative," she continued. "I am allowed to forgive. Forgiveness is a strength and not a weakness. I am allowed to forgive people but still not accept their behaviors. I'm also allowed to protect my space. I am allowed to choose who I want in my life and who I do not. I'm also allowed to wish people well and sincerely mean it. Doesn't mean I have to be their best friend."
The Good American mogul concluded, "I want nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has ever been in my life. Regardless of what they have done or not done to me. I want people to be kinder in this world. We are all here to live and experience life. Therefore we may make mistakes along the way and if we are lucky we will grow from every mistake we make. If we are blessed enough, we get to grow to be incredibly kind and beautiful people. I wish that for everybody in the world. I want peace and happiness for ALL! Ive given it to God."
As a final note, "I have been working on me from the inside out," Kardashian said. "I crave peace and happiness in this new year and forever after."