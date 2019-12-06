Barbie Ferreira's Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We're just going to say it: we're obsessed with Barbie Ferreira. Known for her breakout role as Kat Hernandez on HBO's Euphoria, the actress and model handpicked unique, one-of-a-kind pieces for Nordstrom's 2019 Holiday Gift.

Heavily followed for her personal swag and street style on Instagram, the fresh-faced beauty shared all her favorite things to give you gift ideas to emulate her signature vibe. From pressed highlighters to lavender lingerie sets to herbal essential oils, one thing is for certain: Barbie likes pretty things and we think you'll like them too. Our favorite? This Zana Bayne Valentina harness, of course. You know, for when you want to channel your inner Kat at the mall moment, right?

Here are five of our favorites below.