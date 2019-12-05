Inside Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner's Miami Girls' Trip

Instagram
Welcome to Miami, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner!
The supermodel BFFs are having some fun in the sun this week while in the Florida city for Art Basel. From hitting the beach to spending time out on the water, Bella, 23, and Kendall, 24, appear to be having the time of their lives.
"Kendall and Bella have been hanging out all over Miami for Art Basel," a source tells E! News. "They spent all of Wednesday together by the pool and beach at the Setai. They had beach chairs set up on the sand and walked down together. They made a cocoon out of umbrellas and had their own private area."
"They were tanning together and having fun," the insider continues. "They talked to each other and played on their phones."
Bella and Kendall were joined by the E! star's sister Kourtney Kardashian as well as their close pal Fai Khadra.
"Everyone hung out for a while," the source adds. "They ordered some food and drinks and spent the day in the sun."
"At one point they walked down to the ocean where they had wave runners waiting for them. Bella hopped on and drove herself. Kendall rode on the back of Fai's," the insider shares with E! News. "Fai was fully dressed in his clothes and they didn't go too crazy. But Kendall stood up on the back and seemed to love riding around that way."
Later in the night, the group headed to LIV in a party bus, according to the source.
"Kendall walked in with Joan Smalls and Luka Sabbat. Bella was with Larsa Pippen," the insider shares. "They all partied together and had a great day and night."
Let's take a look at Bella and Kendall's Miami photo album below and get more details on their trip!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE