Why Justin Timberlake Publicly Apologized to Jessica Biel After Alisha Wainwright Drama

Justin Timberlake is taking the steps to put those eyebrow-raising photos behind him.

Late last month, the Grammy winner made headlines when photos emerged of him and Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright holding hands and getting questionably touchy during an outing with the cast and crew in New Orleans. While sources told E! News "there is absolutely nothing going on between them," Timberlake broke his silence on the situation on Wednesday with a public apology to his longtime wife, Jessica Biel, and his family.

"I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love," he said in a Instagram post. "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement - but let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."