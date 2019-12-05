Jonathan Scott Makes a Surprise Cameo on Zooey Deschanel's Tour

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Dec. 5, 2019 11:28 AM

Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott

William Perez/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com

As Zooey Deschanel once said in Elf, "the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear."

Jonathan Scott helped his leading lady do just that during Wednesday night's She & Him Christmas Party tour stop in Philadelphia.

As the below video by Instagram user @lildebbiesnackcakez shows, the 41-year-old HGTV star joined the 39-year-old actress onstage at the Metropolitan Opera House during her performance of "Little Saint Nick." The home design guru belted out one of the lyrics and then gave his sweetheart a quick kiss on the cheek. He even got into the holiday spirit by wearing a colorful and festive sweater.

Deschanel, who is part of the She & Him musical duo along with M. Ward, is scheduled to perform at several more venues across the country this month. However, only time will tell if Scott makes any more cute cameos during the shows.

25 Surprising Secrets About HGTV Revealed

According to Hollywood Life, the two formed a connection while filming a segment for James Corden's Carpool Karaoke series in August 2019. Rumors of their romance spread in September, and the dynamic duo made their relationship Instagram official in October. They then made their red carpet debut as a couple in November. 

The two have celebrated the holidays and family gatherings together and E!'s Jason Kennedy recently helped the Property Brothers star come up with a celebrity nickname: Jonooey.

Deschanel was previously married to Jacob Pechenik. They announced their split in September and he filed for divorce in October. They share two kids together: Elsie and Charlie.

Scott dated Jacinta Kuznetsov until 2018. He was also married to Kelsy Ully for several years.

