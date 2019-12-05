See Harry Styles Go Completely Naked In Fine Line Teaser

Harry Stylesjust put the tease in teaser.

Leading up to his album release on Dec. 13, the "Lights Up" singer shared a video on Thursday showcasing the vinyl set for his sophomore solo album Fine Line. And be still, our beating hearts, the set features an almost completely nude shot of the "Watermelon Sugar" singer. No, his fans are not all right.

In the video teaser, the rockstar's tattooed hands and smiley face-polished fingers show off the album artwork. When he finally unveils the NSFW shot, the nearly naked Styles is seen laying on a yellow floor, with his left arm stretched out as his right hand covers his crotch. As the photo turns, his feet appear to be laying in a giant heart. And no, not an emoji.

The star's fans can't get over the fact that Styles made like an influencer to show off the vinyl album. In the comments section of the video, people joked that he unboxed his nudes like a beauty vlogger unboxes a press kit, and honestly, we see it.