Lilliana Vazquez & Scott Tweedie Named Co-Hosts of E! News & Pop of the Morning!

Eric Liebowitz/E! Entertainment
Welcome to E!, Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie.
Today, the network announced the faces of E!'s two new morning shows launching in New York on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The TV personalities that will be at the helm of the 30 Rock-based programs are Emmy-winning TV host and personality Vazquez and Australian TV and entertainment reporter Tweedie.
"After spending 19 years in morning television, I know the importance of waking up with hosts you truly connect with and want to share your morning with. We're excited to introduce you to that team," E! News' Executive Vice President & Editor-In-Chief Tammy Filler shared. "With many years of entertainment reporting experience, Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie are well-respected, seasoned hosts, who have fun, relatable TV personalities with undeniable chemistry. They are the perfect pair to join the news team as we continue to build our presence in New York."
From coast-to-coast, viewers will wake up with Vazquez and Tweedie co-hosting E! News at 7 a.m. as they cover the biggest news in pop culture, lifestyle and entertainment.
At the 11 a.m. hour, the industry professionals will keep the pop culture conversation flowing thanks to a new show, named Pop of the Morning.
This new program will showcase Vazquez and Tweedie as they take an unfiltered, more in-depth and irreverent look at the hottest topics of the day.
And when Filler said "well-respected, seasoned hosts," she meant it!
Vazquez certainly has quite the resume as she is a multi-faceted Emmy Award-winning host, TV personality and style expert who has been a featured contributor on TODAY, E! News, Wendy Williams, The Talk and Rachael Ray Show.
Not to mention, thanks to her role as a correspondent on Access Hollywood and Access Daily, Vazquez has sat down with some of Hollywood's biggest names and has covered the industry's most watched red carpets. (We're talking the Oscars, Golden Globes, Met Gala, etc.) Furthermore, this Texas native is proudly first-generation Latinx.
As for Tweedie? This Australian reporter has blazed quite a trail for himself down under. For starters, Tweedie got his start by hosting the successful global TV show Prank Patrol, which aired globally on BBC and ABC.
Hailing from Sydney, Tweedie comes to E! News with credits including Dancing With The Stars Australia, his own spin-off show for the global smash-hit show, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and Network 10's morning show Studio 10. He also hosted one of the country's most watched weekly music program, called The Loop.
Most recently, Tweedie worked as an entertainment and fashion reporter for Australia's most watched broadcast event of the year, The Melbourne Cup Carnival.
Impressed yet? We know we are.
So, be sure to catch Vazquez and Tweedie when they officially join the E! family on Jan. 6, 2020.
