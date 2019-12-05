Pregnant Jamie Otis Shares "Super Scary" News About Possible Sign of Cancer

Jamie Otis is giving her fans an update on her health.

The reality star, who is pregnant, shared the news via Instagram on Thursday and posted a few photos of herself smiling alongside her husband Dough Hehner and their daughter Henley Grace.

"I have a rainbow baby in my arms and a rainbow baby in my belly," she captioned the sweet snapshots. "I've never felt more *BLESSED*!"

The 33-year-old celebrity then wrote about her recent doctor visit.

"In other news, I went to the doc and heard my pap was bad and I have HPV," she continued in the post. "Although it sounds like an STD and I should freak the F out, I know this is somewhat common and not to be overly worried about. I was scheduled to have a colposcopy just to take a better look at the skin cells in my vagina. Also, not really a big deal as long as the doc doesn't see dysplasia...if she does then it could be a sign of early cancer."