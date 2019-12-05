Please Send Pregnant Maren Morris Your Best Virgin Piña Colada Recipe

If you like piña coladas, please contact Maren Morris!

On Wednesday, the pregnant country singer enlisted her Instagram followers on her search to find the best virgin piña colada recipe with a hilarious post. "Someone send a good virgin colada recipe #2ndtrimester," she captioned her latest post, where she can be seen soaking up the sun and proudly showing off her growing bump.

Noticeably missing from "The Middle" singer's poolside vacation pic is a tropical drink. Donning in a lavender bikini, a matching hair wrap and chic vintage-looking sunnies, the expectant mom opted for a glass of water instead.

Since announcing that she and her country crooner husband Ryan Hurd were expecting their first child together in October, Maren has been treating her fans to some quality bump content. After posting their pregnancy announcement, the "My Church" singer showed her country roots with a gorgeous picture. Posing in a cowboy hat, crop top and underwear, she wrote, "got another Aries in the mix. uh oh."