It's a Reality Show Crossover! The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Joins Siesta Key

Everybody loves a good crossover and Siesta Key is serving one up for season three. The MTV reality show welcomes The Bachelorette veteran Robby Hayes to the cast for the upcoming third season premiering Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Robby, a former competitive swimmer, competed in The Bachelorette season 12. He was the runner-up for JoJo Fletcher's heart, losing out to Jordan Rodgers. He went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise season five and was sent home during week six. Now, he's dating Juliette Porter, formerly one half of Siesta Key's "it couple" with Alex Kompo. After their breakup, the third season sees the original cast back, but divided. Look for new cast members to bring conflict, heartbreak and deception, according to MTV.
Here's what's up with the cast in season three: Juliette graduates college and starts a new chapter with Robby, who is a frenemy with Alex. Meanwhile, Alex is back on the scene to finish his last year of law school, and he has a new girlfriend along for the ride in Alyssa Salerno. Chloe Trautman isn't a fan of Juliette's relationship with Robby, and isn't afraid to say that, furthering the divide in the group.
Then there's Madisson Hausburg, while pursuing acting in Los Angeles, she's dating a much older man who has to fight for friend and family approval. Brandon Gomes, still upset after Madisson, pursues Amanda Miller, but her ex JJ Mizell makes things complicated. Kelsey Owens, single for the first time with new baggage, gets interested in newcomer Jake Peterson, Robby's business partner. But Jared Kelderman has interest in Kelsey, but a visit from his ex-wife throws a wrench into his plans.
And then there's Garrett Miller and Cara Geswelli, they're still on shaky ground, unsure of what the future holds.
Siesta Key season three premieres Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on MTV. A trailer will premiere on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. during Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love.